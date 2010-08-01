pxctoday

  Today, 05:43 PM
    Workaholic
    Workaholic is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Age
    32
    Posts
    24

    JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help!

    So I decided to buy this thing for a simple project to play around with. Was not looking for this mint JS 550 by any means lol. I believe its an 85.

    When I bought it the story was that the flywheel was now rubbing on the stator. The guy bought a used stator and flywheel combo off fleebay. I took the engine completely apart suspecting that the crank bearings were finished. They were. I got a decent used crank from the same model and put it all back together. Topend was good (was redone not long ago by the looks of it). I did feel an ever so slightly rub going on still in the flywheel. But IMO nothing alarming.

    Now, the problem. It cranks over at "normal" speed for about 3-5 seconds then slows down to nothing. and If i try right away to turn it over, nothing. If i wait a little it will return over. same deal.

    Brand new Battery
    Brand new starter
    New cables directly from battery to starter.

    What shoots me off is the fast cranking then slowing down to nothing like something electrical. but obviously not. engine bottom compression maybe?

    Any thoughts?
  Today, 06:15 PM
    Workaholic
    Workaholic is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Age
    32
    Posts
    24

    Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help!

    Also note this thing has been sitting for a couple seasons... I'm reading these models are hard to start to begin with... Guys seems to be having to pull the plugs first and spray WD to get things moving first???
  Today, 06:37 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,639

    Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help!

    Voltage measurements throughout the starting system while cranking are?
  Today, 07:05 PM
    Workaholic
    Workaholic is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Age
    32
    Posts
    24

    Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help!

    I can take readings shortly. But also keep in mind like I said. It's a brand new starter and battery. direct cables to starter and engine casing (new cfimps on cables to boot). Also tried using my booster pack and still the same thing
  Today, 07:07 PM
    Workaholic
    Workaholic is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Age
    32
    Posts
    24

    Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help!

    Same issue was present with the old battery and old starter
