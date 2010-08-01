Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Age 32 Posts 24 JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! So I decided to buy this thing for a simple project to play around with. Was not looking for this mint JS 550 by any means lol. I believe its an 85.



When I bought it the story was that the flywheel was now rubbing on the stator. The guy bought a used stator and flywheel combo off fleebay. I took the engine completely apart suspecting that the crank bearings were finished. They were. I got a decent used crank from the same model and put it all back together. Topend was good (was redone not long ago by the looks of it). I did feel an ever so slightly rub going on still in the flywheel. But IMO nothing alarming.



Now, the problem. It cranks over at "normal" speed for about 3-5 seconds then slows down to nothing. and If i try right away to turn it over, nothing. If i wait a little it will return over. same deal.



Brand new Battery

Brand new starter

New cables directly from battery to starter.



What shoots me off is the fast cranking then slowing down to nothing like something electrical. but obviously not. engine bottom compression maybe?



Any thoughts? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Age 32 Posts 24 Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! Also note this thing has been sitting for a couple seasons... I'm reading these models are hard to start to begin with... Guys seems to be having to pull the plugs first and spray WD to get things moving first??? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,639 Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! Voltage measurements throughout the starting system while cranking are? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Age 32 Posts 24 Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! I can take readings shortly. But also keep in mind like I said. It's a brand new starter and battery. direct cables to starter and engine casing (new cfimps on cables to boot). Also tried using my booster pack and still the same thing #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2006 Age 32 Posts 24 Re: JS 550 Odd starting problem, need help! Same issue was present with the old battery and old starter Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Workaholic Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules