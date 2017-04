Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory 750 SXI pro chamber #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Bay area, CA Age 35 Posts 131 Factory 750 SXI pro chamber Had this on my SXI pro and the ski ran well. Was saving it for another project and plans have gone another direction. It's super good shape, minor scratches, no repairs or mods. Also comes with down pipe included. $300 plus shipping. Please add 3% for PayPal. Located in South Lake Tahoe. I believe this is a Kawasaki factory B pipe if I recall? Thanks Mike

IMG_0192.JPG

IMG_0191.JPG

IMG_0193.JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 48 Re: Factory 750 SXI pro chamber This does not include the head pipe? 1989 Kawasaki 650 SX - Not stock - White/ Red

