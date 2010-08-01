74 Kawasaki SWAA BLUE with Decals 99% complete New York
I just picked up a 1974 WSAA Blue with decals. Looks to be 96% original. Only has bill of sale and proof of ownership (both DMV forms). At some point in its life someone did something with the stator, the wires protective cover is gone and plastic cap is replaced with silicone. Was on the water until 04. Starter is stuck or bad. The solenoid just clicks and jumping power to the starter direct does not do anything. Motor spins free by hand and spark plugs look fine. Has what I think very minimal marks and little damages for a used ski of this rarity and age.