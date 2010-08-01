|
|
-
Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani
Have a few left overs, spring cleaning out the garage! Front pipe is in stock form, no alterations or repairs. Two of the three water screws are frozen. The two at the bottom exit. Was run on a 94 super jet for 15 + years with no issues. $225 plus shipping.
Manifold has three heli coils on the top outlet side. And it's dirty as you can see in the pictures. Never opened up still stock size ports. Has divider and single water line cooling. $125 plus shipping
i think PayPal is kind of annoying with there 3% but please add that to the final bill, or send as a gift. It's totally your call. Im in the Bay Area often but reside in South Lake Tahoe. If your local and interested, or on vacation, you're welcome to come pick up. Shipping individually is about $14 each. Will get a price if both are purchased together.
IMG_0189.JPG
IMG_0188.JPG
IMG_0187.JPG
Last edited by D-BAY Runner; Today at 02:34 PM.
-
I dream skis
Re: Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani
Pm'd
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani
Going to get shipping price for both, have two to three offers. But first come first serve. Mike
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules