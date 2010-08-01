Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2012 Location Bay area, CA Age 35 Posts 131 Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani Have a few left overs, spring cleaning out the garage! Front pipe is in stock form, no alterations or repairs. Two of the three water screws are frozen. The two at the bottom exit. Was run on a 94 super jet for 15 + years with no issues. $225 plus shipping.



Manifold has three heli coils on the top outlet side. And it's dirty as you can see in the pictures. Never opened up still stock size ports. Has divider and single water line cooling. $125 plus shipping





i think PayPal is kind of annoying with there 3% but please add that to the final bill, or send as a gift. It's totally your call. Im in the Bay Area often but reside in South Lake Tahoe. If your local and interested, or on vacation, you're welcome to come pick up. Shipping individually is about $14 each. Will get a price if both are purchased together.

IMG_0187.JPG Last edited by D-BAY Runner; Today at 02:34 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 557 Re: Factory front pipe & Factory 650 Exhaust mani Pm'd





