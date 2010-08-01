pxctoday

  Today, 01:50 PM #1
    rhyneXP
    PWCToday Guru
    I traded my 95 XP 720 for a 96 GTX. Will a GTX pull a slalom skiier?

    After years of waiting for a good deal to come up on a 3 seater. I finally was able to make a Trade. I used to slalom ski back in my 20's but haven't had an opportunity to ski sense. Will a 97 GTX pull me up on a slalom or will I have to get up on two and drop one? I weight 225 lbs and 6' lol. It may be time to start more cardio and reduce weight lifting.

    Thanks
  Today, 02:27 PM #2
    scottw090
    Frequent Poster
    Re: I traded my 95 XP 720 for a 96 GTX. Will a GTX pull a slalom skiier?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOj3Vt6yjX8

    you can ski behind anything with enough skill. Good driver + dock start ... wont even have to get wet!

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
  Today, 03:07 PM #3
    rhyneXP
    PWCToday Guru
    Re: I traded my 95 XP 720 for a 96 GTX. Will a GTX pull a slalom skiier?

    Quote Originally Posted by scottw090 View Post
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jOj3Vt6yjX8

    you can ski behind anything with enough skill. Good driver + dock start ... wont even have to get wet!

    That's awesome, I used to be able to get up on one behind my grandpa's TX-17 Bass Tracker that was powered by a 45 hp Merc. I've skied on two behind a 97 gtx which is basically the same ski I have. I didn't attempt a slalom since it was a friend's boat and didn't want to waste his time. I'm gonna buy some skiis and tube. may as well enjoy my family friendly GTX. My X-4's are on a double trailer so this summer I will either have the GTX out or my pair of X-4 800's.
