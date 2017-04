Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Prowatercraft sponsons for a 95 SXI standup #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location Ventura, CA Posts 82 Prowatercraft sponsons for a 95 SXI standup Does anyone have these or heard anything about them on an SXI? I was looking at the Blowsion Destroyers but these are a lot cheaper. They told me they will work on an SXI.

https://prowatercraftracing.com/prod...ront-sponsons/

interested also

