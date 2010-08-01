|
|
-
Rescue Project: 2002 RXDI - Motor MIA
Good day,
I came across a 2002 951 RXDI in the local online classifieds. The guys buddy borrowed it and ran over a plastic bag and overheated it. He said he would Rebuild it and took the motor out and he has never heard from that friend again. So the motor was MIA. I bought it for $500 CDN which in hindsight was too much whoops.
I found a somewhat local motor that I picked up for $250. I needs a new counterbalance shaft and the gear on the crank is worn too (so new crank). I am just going through trying to figure out what I am missing. So far the fuel injector rail and injectors are gone.
I am definitely going to need help figuring out what I am missing and where some things go...
Here is the pics. Any advice?
IMG_9776.PNG
IMG_0114.JPG
IMG_0116.JPG
IMG_0115.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules