Rescue Project: 2002 RXDI - Motor MIA

Good day,



I came across a 2002 951 RXDI in the local online classifieds. The guys buddy borrowed it and ran over a plastic bag and overheated it. He said he would Rebuild it and took the motor out and he has never heard from that friend again. So the motor was MIA. I bought it for $500 CDN which in hindsight was too much whoops.



I found a somewhat local motor that I picked up for $250. I needs a new counterbalance shaft and the gear on the crank is worn too (so new crank). I am just going through trying to figure out what I am missing. So far the fuel injector rail and injectors are gone.



I am definitely going to need help figuring out what I am missing and where some things go...



Here is the pics. Any advice?

IMG_9776.PNG



IMG_0114.JPG

IMG_0116.JPG

