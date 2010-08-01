|
|
-
Identify SJ Impeller
Hi,
Not up to speed with Yamaha parts, but I finally got to looking at the impeller on my '02 RN and wondering what it is? Any help? The hex on the snout looks OEM or standard 144 Skat as far as I can tell, but its too shiny for either. Ideas?
170401_SJ_Impeller.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules