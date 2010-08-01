pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:20 PM #1
    jlp5601
    jlp5601 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Location
    east freedom
    Posts
    48

    Jet Works Ported Yamaha 771cc

    IMG_0885.JPGIMG_0886.JPGIMG_0887.JPGIMG_0884.JPGIMG_0883.JPGIMG_0881.JPGIMG_0880.JPG

    For sale is a Yamaha 771cc motor. Motor has less than 10 hours on it since rebuild. has 62t bottom end with new sbt crank. 760 top end bored to 771cc with ADA head. Top end ported by art at JET WORKS. selling as short block only. fly wheel, cover, bendix, starter, coupler, and stator will be removed. 175 compression in each hole when last checked. can still see cross hatching on cylinder walls. also have some 2 extra sets of ada domes i can include. 1250+Shipping obo Motor located in central PA

    For sale is a Yamaha 771cc motor. Motor has less than 10 hours on it since rebuild. has 62t bottom end with new sbt crank. 760 top end bored to 771cc with ADA head. Top end ported by art at JET WORKS. selling as short block only. fly wheel, cover, bendix, starter, coupler, and stator will be removed. 175 compression in each hole when last checked. can still see cross hatching on cylinder walls. also have some 2 extra sets of ada domes i can include. 1250+Shipping obo Motor located in central PA
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 