Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Nice 750 stuff - dual 44s, crank, cases, cylinder #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,140 Nice 750 stuff - dual 44s, crank, cases, cylinder Hey guys, parting out the motor from my SXi. Motor was running good, was replacing the crank seals when my brand new SBT flywheel puller stripped out and destroyed the threads in the flywheel. Had to dissemble the motor to have the flywheel pressed off from behind. I had a newly built motor so that went into the SXi and now all of this stuff is extra and for sale. All prices are plus shipping and PP fees. Located in WI.



-Dual 44s. - Minty shape, has about 4 hours of run time since rebuild. Rebuild included everything the Mikuni kit comes with and needle/seat. Is jetted for 750BP with factory limited pipe. Pumps have been removed and blocked off, instead comes with a single mikuni pump. Only needs one pulse and fuel line from the tank. Also includes flame arrestor adapters, my crappy home made cable bracket, and a watcon cable bracket. Has t handle screws and primer fittings. $300. $350 for that plus the pictured flame arrestors. $400 for that plus the bad bones side draft manifold.



-Silver BP Crank Cases. In nice shape, includes all hardware and reeds, also nice shape. $120



-BP cylinder, pistons and head. Stock bore. Was getting a even 145 PSI. Cylinder is smooth, has some crosshatch left but does have some wear. Clearance is probably getting close to the limit. Head is in perfect condition, tapped for dual cooling. $100



-BP crank. In really nice shape, ready to drop in and run. All OEM except one rod has been replaced with a IMS pro series. Not sure on the story on the rod. Was probably replaced early on due to noisy bearing? Crank was inspected professionally a week ago and meets all specs. $120



















-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Cylinder piston head sold

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



