Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Testing the waters... 1000cc hx possibly for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2007 Location NC Posts 152 Testing the waters... 1000cc hx possibly for sale It's a 800 swap with the ve bigbore setup. It has umi, mag pump, etc, etc

it is race ready just needs fresh gas. Ha.

Help me put a fair price on her.

Pics asap Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules