How should I clean my stator?
So I pulled my engine on my 550/750 build and knew I had to replace my bendix, upon cracking it open some water came out! Wasn't too pumped about that, but my stator, flywheel etc. is all gummed up, brown and gritty. What is the best way to clean this without causing any damage?
20170402_151059.jpg
