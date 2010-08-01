Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 SXi Pro Carb help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location TX Posts 204 750 SXi Pro Carb help Gonna try to make this "short" because the backstory is kind of irrelevant unless anyone cares.



98 SXi Pro has a 96 ZXi 750 engine in it. Doesn't have spark after swapping engine over and replacing electronics because the original SXi wiring harness and e box components shorted out due to a dumbass mistake I made about 8 years ago.



I never replaced the ZXi flywheel with the SXi flywheel I thought they were the same, they're not. That could have been the problem all along but now I've got one on the way. Also sending my stator and e box to Jet Ski Solutions to have them rebuilt & restored. That should take care of no spark condition.



On to the carbs:



Now, the engine has the ZXi carbs & stock flame arrestor box installed. I think they are CDK2 ? But I believe the SXi had different carbs? Ski has a Coffman's pipe and a waterbox with no name on it.



Can or should I run the CDK2 carbs with different jetting that anyone can recommend me where to start? Should I find some better carbs? Don't need blackjack or novi's but maybe SXR stockers? Or a big single?



I've been out of the stand up game too long, met a few guys on the lake this weekend and rode an X2 for the first time. I've got an itch to get my 750 running again! #3 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 511 Re: 750 SXi Pro Carb help SXi Pro and SXR carbs are identical except for stock jetting. They are Mikuni 40s. You should be able to run the CDK2s also with no problem. We dropped a Zxi 750 into an X2 with PJS pipe and aftermarket arrestors. A few adjustments to the High and Low settings and it runs perfect.

