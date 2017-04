Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS VXL 900 side draft pipe #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 569 PJS VXL 900 side draft pipe Have a Seajet 900 pipe complete everything, manifold to stinger. Looking for a trade. Anything kawI 750 engine wise. Was going to use it in a project that's now on the back burner. Value to me 150-200.20170331_184553.jpg Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 10:32 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

