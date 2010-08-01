Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92sl750 and 94slt750 part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Utah Age 32 Posts 7 92sl750 and 94slt750 part out Bought these as a project, wife wants them out of the garage. One has low hour good compression motor the other a new sbt. Hulls are decent. Both are complete. Located in SLC UT. Message me for info. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Utah Age 32 Posts 7 Re: 92sl750 and 94slt750 part out Actually it's a 93 sl750. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

