pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:55 AM #1
    Cptnawsme
    Cptnawsme is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Cptnawsme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Utah
    Age
    32
    Posts
    7

    92sl750 and 94slt750 part out

    Bought these as a project, wife wants them out of the garage. One has low hour good compression motor the other a new sbt. Hulls are decent. Both are complete. Located in SLC UT. Message me for info.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:01 AM #2
    Cptnawsme
    Cptnawsme is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Cptnawsme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Utah
    Age
    32
    Posts
    7

    Re: 92sl750 and 94slt750 part out

    Actually it's a 93 sl750.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 