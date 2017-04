Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Impeller for 550/650 conv #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 739 Blog Entries 1 Impeller for 550/650 conv I know this topic has been discussed many times, but there's so many opinions as to which is the best for each set up. So here's mine...



building ski ski for my buddy.

6'3" approx 230lbs



550sx hull and pump

650 motor form 91 x2

stock pipe with mod

44mm

westcoast larger fuel tank



I've read that a Skat Trak 18*, 19*, or even a 20* would be in the right neighborhood. Will a variable pitch or swirl work make a difference?

Thanks for an input.

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

05 GSXR 1000 #2 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,110 Re: Impeller for 550/650 conv When I first did my 650/550sx swap I tried a Skat 15-18 and it wasn't very good. had it re-pitched to a straight 19 and it was a world of difference.



These conversion skis really like a straight pitch. An 18 would work fine with the set up you listed, but go with the 19* if you plan on ever adding more HP (pipe/head/dual carbs) even a heavily modified 650 isn't going to ever overspin a 19*.



20 IMO is better suited for a 750 engine swap. -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

