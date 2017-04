Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How many inserts for foot strap in SJ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location everywhere Age 71 Posts 84 How many inserts for foot strap in SJ? Had some da kine foot foot straps laying around and would like to put them on my superjet. Was going to order the inserts from blowsion. I realized the straps already have a one premade hole on each side. I know people usually run 4 inserts per strap, 2 on each side. Would running 2 inserts, 1 on each side work? Anyone ever done this? I feel like if I try to add holes it'll make the fabric weak, and just not enough room to make more holes. a little redline for a good time.



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Riverrat650sx Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules