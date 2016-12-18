Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Quickie Build SXR800 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,661 Quickie Build SXR800 My new to me SXR800...Start to finish, all in one post.



Out with the old in with the new. SXi was great for the last 5 years.







Picked this up for a decent price. 04 SXR All stock except for R&D intake grate and rideplate.







Immediately tore it apart down to the bare bones. Checked everything. Motor was all good. Bought an ADA head (175psi), Light weight flywheel, Factory B pipe, Rule bilge kit, F/A's, Primer kit, Helix fuel lines, billet pissers and odds n' ends....for inside the engine compartment. Changed most of the bolts to SS socket heads (best thing you can do to a set of carbs!)











Made a couple custom parts. An aluminum exhaust bracket (just couldn't deal with the super heavy oem one) and a throttle cable bracket.







Next went to check the pump. Pump was toast! Rather than rebuild, I bought a Solas 12vane Mag w/ drop nozzle. Cant have a drop nozzle not working, so I had to do the whole "drill a hole through the hull" stressful thing. It wasn't so bad. Its done...It works. Didn't work so good with the R&D rideplate, So I got a Worx plate with a D cut in the perfect spot so the knuckle on the drop system swings right in the D hole. (lol, D hole)



Trim cable tube







D hole...







Pump installed with trim system







Also used Mr. Rhaas's cable ends...no slop and extra tight....awesome! Pumpshoe stuffers in there too.

Did duel cooling while I was at it, since the pump has duel outs. A warning: The Solas pump has a small setback. I had to put a 3/8" hard rubber spacer in the nose of the impeller then put the drive shaft in. the motor re-aligned as far back as it would go on the mounts....not fun!



Blowsion has a pretty good deal on an RRP Billet handle pole kit. you get pole, steering, chinpad, pole spring and a few other little things. So I dug through my couch cushions for change and sent it all to Blowsion...they sent me a kit. I did the "orange theme" and went with the OVP steering system (over the pivot) and the ninja chinpad. And it "IS" over the pivot! Gonna take a few rides to get used to, But I like so far!







Little trick I did...The pole spring wants to migrate to the right and rub on the inside of the bottom pole bracket, when you move the pole up and down. The pole kit comes with bushings for a Yamaha and a Kawi. I put the non-used Yamaha bushing between the spring and the bottom bracket...Fixed







In the handling department, I went with Pro Watercraft Racing front and rear sponsens. Now I've never ridden an SXR with these. I hope they're everything everyone says about them?? Its a little scary drilling and screwing stuff to a pristine hull, but once again, I got through it. Actually simple to install. The rest of the handling... Worx rideplate w/ D hole and kept the Aquavein intake grate.











Cosmetics...Carbon fiber nose cover (custom mounted) did not like the "screw to the filler neck" style, ADA gas cap, orange billet finish washers, custom rear aluminum bond rail hydro-turf holder downer (lol), Blowsion billet handle pole bumper/pad, custom aluminum primer button panel, ADA pissers, bilge output and bow eyes.

Other stuff....RRP 4* fat bars, ODI rogue lock-ons, Blowsion throttle and trim levers, Billet bar mount bilge switch, Blowsion vacate valve, TBM exhaust flange.

Finally, I have an awesome graphics company (Harris Decal) that does whatever I ask, no matter how strange my request. Graphics, race numbers, registration numbers...even my dirtbike numbers.



























I was going to take it out for the first time today, but weather was iffy. Maybe next weekend, or if its nice after work this week.







End of Build



