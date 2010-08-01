Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location United States Posts 23 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal I am needing to pull the motor on my ultra 150 due to a hole in the bottom of the case from a piston skirt failure. What are some tips and tricks to get this thing out. It is already tore down to the bottom end and motor mounts are visible.



Do I pull the pump off first? Then how does the driveshaft just slide out?



Driveshaft is not rigidly attached to the motor, once the mount bolts are removed slide engine forward about 1-2 inches, and lift motor out.

Ok, so no real need to pull the pump then?

Not unless you want to. And besides, the driveshaft comes out through the engine bay, not the pump end.

Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

