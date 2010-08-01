pxctoday

  Today, 05:36 PM #1
    mnsledboy
    2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal

    I am needing to pull the motor on my ultra 150 due to a hole in the bottom of the case from a piston skirt failure. What are some tips and tricks to get this thing out. It is already tore down to the bottom end and motor mounts are visible.

    Do I pull the pump off first? Then how does the driveshaft just slide out?

    Any help is appreciated. Thanks!
  Today, 06:02 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal

    Driveshaft is not rigidly attached to the motor, once the mount bolts are removed slide engine forward about 1-2 inches, and lift motor out.
  Today, 06:12 PM #3
    mnsledboy
    Re: 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal

    Ok, so no real need to pull the pump then?
  Today, 06:16 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    Re: 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal

    Not unless you want to. And besides, the driveshaft comes out through the engine bay, not the pump end.
  Today, 06:17 PM #5
    mnsledboy
    Re: 2003 Ultra 150 Engine Removal

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    Not unless you want to. And besides, the driveshaft comes out through the engine bay, not the pump end.
    Ok, that's good to know. Appreciate it
