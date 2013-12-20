|
|
-
resident guru
1999 yamaha waveblaster 3 800 power valve RARE SKI b1 b2 b3
Who's looking for a cool project
Imported from Japan from original owner.
99 wb3 800 power valve. Needs a buff and front plastics clear coat pealing. seat was replaced with a b2 seat that needs a cover.
starts and runs. fiberglass gelcoat is fine. just plastics need to be repainted.
Menifee, ca
Make me an offer via pm
IMG_6545.JPGIMG_6546.JPGIMG_6547.JPGIMG_6548.JPGIMG_6549.JPGIMG_6550.JPGIMG_6551.JPGIMG_6552.JPGIMG_6553.JPGIMG_6554.JPGIMG_6555.JPGIMG_6556.JPGIMG_6557.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules