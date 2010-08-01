Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Remember my SNSJ thread? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,568 Remember my SNSJ thread? So I traded my 04 KX250 2 stroke for a 91 SNSJ w/701 single carb.



The dude ( someone I actually know) checked the bike, rode the bike, and shook my hand on the deal. I have the paperwork for the ski......



He called me the next day, saying he didn't want to keep the bike.



Evidently, a test drive, personal inspection, and a handshake don't mean anything anymore.



When he came back after riding it, he was all smiles, and said, " this thing rips!!!!





Should I just trade back, after he took the bike apart, or tell him to fuk himself? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Re: Remember my SNSJ thread? He took the damn thing home...I say no refunds, tell him to sell it to someone else if he doesn't want it. This isn't goddamned Discount Tire



This isn't goddamned Discount Tire



.......

Re: Remember my SNSJ thread? yep... tell him no givebacks ...the deal is done...unless hes a good buddy, or maybe if his girl will give you a blowie???

