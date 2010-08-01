So I traded my 04 KX250 2 stroke for a 91 SNSJ w/701 single carb.
The dude ( someone I actually know) checked the bike, rode the bike, and shook my hand on the deal. I have the paperwork for the ski......
He called me the next day, saying he didn't want to keep the bike.
Evidently, a test drive, personal inspection, and a handshake don't mean anything anymore.
When he came back after riding it, he was all smiles, and said, " this thing rips!!!!
Should I just trade back, after he took the bike apart, or tell him to fuk himself?