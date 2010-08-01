pxctoday

  Today, 04:26 PM
    z3cta
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    AZ
    Posts
    1

    Help with new 250x rebuild | project

    Hello everyone, I am new to this forum. Hopping came to the right place to get some awesome advice

    I own a 2016 310x and I just purchased a 250x that I need to rebuild.

    Wanna hear of what you guys would do, what should I upgrade, what remapping I should use, etc......

    Will like to go above and beyond stock. I want to build a better ski and also a lot more reliable and many years of use

    Thank for all your help in advance
  Today, 05:13 PM
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,727

    Re: Help with new 250x rebuild | project

    With that ski you might get more useful info over at Greenhulk.com, they have WAY more Runabout riders than this site. Good luck!
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
