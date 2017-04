Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js 550 parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 451 Js 550 parts Looking for dual intake manifold, pole bracket, Ebox mounting bracket. Straight bars. Possibly high compression head if price is right.



This is is a piston port motor. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 440 #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,523 Re: Js 550 parts got pole bracket,ebox mount and straight bars.pm me #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,523 Re: Js 550 parts also have hi comp head or can recut yours. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

