HELP VX110 Ran aground now crazy noise/whine from engine
Sun was on the water and couldn't see the sandbar ran aground pretty hard but killed the engine right away and was able to pull it off. Started and ran fine back in but makes this strange noise I've never heard before nothing in the pump unit definitely can hear it coming from the intake tube. High pitched sorta whine sounds like a supercharger a bit, Increases with rpm... What could it be?
