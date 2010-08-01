Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Seajet VXL 900cc - 110 hp twin -$1000 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,636 Blog Entries 1 PJS Seajet VXL 900cc - 110 hp twin -$1000 Picked this thing up a year ago to pull the engine for something else.. Decided now that it is probably better to keep together for the history of it, very rare piece of PJS history.



900cc special PJS designed and built motor and pump. Hull is hand laid fiberglass and has a special bottom like an XIR. Lots of details like billet steering were stock.



Here is the thread I started to learn about it:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...421&highlight=



Have signed title for Calif. but out of system. Runs good on stand but have not ridden it and probably won't get a chance to.



Asking $1000 bucks in So-Cal



