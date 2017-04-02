|
I am selling an excellent condition 1996 Superjet with many after market parts. Here's a list of what the ski has:
64x/62t Motor
Factory Dry Pipe
Aftermarket Waterbox
Lightened Flywheel
Rejetted Carbs
Carb Drum Throttle Wheel
New Starter
500 gpm Rule Bilge
Primer
2016 Superjet Graphics
X Metal Pole
Lowered Hood/Nose Piece
Blowsion Tubbies
UMI Throttle Lever
ODI Grips
Straight Bars
R&D Intake Grate
R&D Ride Plate
Solas Impeller
Surf Hood Straps
Footholds
Reinforced Hull
Defoamed
Trim Tubes Added
I'm sure there are other parts that I am missing as well. I just went through the ski this winter and everything looks great.
Asking $4200. For more pictures , my email is koffandkurt@gmail.com Thanks for looking!
