Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Superjet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location KANSAS Age 46 Posts 6 Yamaha Superjet I am selling an excellent condition 1996 Superjet with many after market parts. Here's a list of what the ski has:



64x/62t Motor

Factory Dry Pipe

Aftermarket Waterbox

Lightened Flywheel

Rejetted Carbs

Carb Drum Throttle Wheel

New Starter

500 gpm Rule Bilge

Primer



2016 Superjet Graphics

X Metal Pole

Lowered Hood/Nose Piece

Blowsion Tubbies

UMI Throttle Lever

ODI Grips

Straight Bars

R&D Intake Grate

R&D Ride Plate

Solas Impeller

Surf Hood Straps

Footholds

Reinforced Hull

Defoamed

Trim Tubes Added



I'm sure there are other parts that I am missing as well. I just went through the ski this winter and everything looks great.



Asking $4200. For more pictures , my email is koffandkurt@gmail.com Thanks for looking!







