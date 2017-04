Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Bronze pump #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 43 Posts 265 Seadoo Bronze pump image.jpgI have a nic Seadoo pump with bronze veins and ss impeller. The wearring looks geat . I can't remember which ski it came out of but believe it was a 97 gtx 800. Open to any offers Attached Images image.jpg (1.55 MB, 2 views)

