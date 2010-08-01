Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally (previously known as jetfest) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location Valatie, Ny Age 26 Posts 110 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally (previously known as jetfest) Make sure to check out the 2017 Blowsion Northeast John Dady Memorial PWC Rally's group page!





The event is to be held June 17th, Mayfield, NY of the Great Sacandaga Lake! We hope as many of you as possible can make it out...

There are lost of Chinese raffle items & four PWC's being raffled off... so far according to spy photos there is a Yamaha Blaster & Polaris Hurricane... the other two boats are still under wraps!! You'll have to join the group to be the first to know!





Can't make it? No problem, you can still help out a great cause! Memorial Decals can be purchased on our website (deadline June 1st) which enter you into the Jetski drawing!





Proceeds going to John Dady's wife and children.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/adkjetskiclub/





Event is being hosted by the Adirondack Jetski Club, a non profit organization! 1997 SeaDoo HX

2001 SeaDoo RXDI



