Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Got a good one for the experts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Alabama Age 48 Posts 3 Got a good one for the experts 2011 VX Deluxe 1100

Started happening Every now and then Last season, after riding for a little while was hard to start- Crank no start. Got the YDS software. No codes. Checked temp switch. all seemed good.



Went riding yesterday fist time this season and after riding for a couple of hours, cutting it off letting it sit for awhile about 10 times, no problems.( I was about to say something to my wife about how when i ride it it does fine. Let me back up. this is my wifes -we have identical waverunners and all last year i gave her a hard time about not being able to start it after we would go in somewhere to eat or something. So she made me switch with her. lol ) Then it happened, it would crank no start and would not start til finally today.



Tried and tested everything i could think of.

Had spark, could command fuel pump on and hear it run. After thinking it might be clogged air filter took off air inlet and it started up.Very reluctantly, But I put inlet tube back on and It cranks now everytime. Still no codes tho. The only thing I didnt check was spray carb cleaner or starting fluid in tb or put noid lights on injectors. I own an auto repair shop and forgot to bring that stuff home.



Oh new batteries, fresh gas. I think what is bugging me is the fact that it will run fine and then blah not Last edited by nonstopgo68; Today at 06:02 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules