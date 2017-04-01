|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
750sx cylinder, low port, 80mm bores
Freshwater,#20 unported 750sx low port cylinder. No exhaust studs, no visual cracks in the sleeves. $110 shipped. Can ship directly to Newmiller for the bore and hone work.
20170401_101125.jpg
20170401_101134.jpg
20170401_101140.jpg
20170401_101158.jpg
