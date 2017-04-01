I have way too many HX parts! You guys benefit from my hoarder-ness (is that even a word?)
anyways, buyer pays shipping
$? means make offer
one pic of the drop trim system, only because not sure of brand. all other pics...pm me your# and ill text you pics
HX oem stuff
seat with jet trim cover... no tears, ok/descent condition $100
seat frame $?
seat shock $?
inner seat shock boot $?
hood air intake baffle $?
oem fuel pickup $?
oem hood $?
oem rear hatch $?
titled hull $?
miscellaneous hull parts...ask $?
two oem 140mm pumps...fresh rebuilt with bearings and wear rings $80 ea.
oem exhaust hoses $?
oem gas tank $60
HX race stuff
factory pipe with 2 head pipes (one has seized screws) no ecwi unit $200
R&D steering nozzle 88mm $75
jet dynamics intake grate $100
rare westcoast rideplate (yellow) $100
drop nozzle system complete...not sure brand? but I know its a good one $300
umi steering with new bearing kit...needs kit installed $450 or I'll do it for you +$50
all funding goes toward upcoming Spark powered SXR project
Thanks