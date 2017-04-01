Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: HX oem and race stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,654 HX oem and race stuff I have way too many HX parts! You guys benefit from my hoarder-ness (is that even a word?)

anyways, buyer pays shipping

$? means make offer

one pic of the drop trim system, only because not sure of brand. all other pics...pm me your# and ill text you pics



HX oem stuff

seat with jet trim cover... no tears, ok/descent condition $100

seat frame $?

seat shock $?

inner seat shock boot $?

hood air intake baffle $?

oem fuel pickup $?

oem hood $?

oem rear hatch $?

titled hull $?

miscellaneous hull parts...ask $?

two oem 140mm pumps...fresh rebuilt with bearings and wear rings $80 ea.

oem exhaust hoses $?

oem gas tank $60



HX race stuff

factory pipe with 2 head pipes (one has seized screws) no ecwi unit $200

R&D steering nozzle 88mm $75

jet dynamics intake grate $100

rare westcoast rideplate (yellow) $100

drop nozzle system complete...not sure brand? but I know its a good one $300

umi steering with new bearing kit...needs kit installed $450 or I'll do it for you +$50







all funding goes toward upcoming Spark powered SXR project

Thanks



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

