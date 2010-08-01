Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 motor parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2011 Location nevada Posts 1,654 1100 motor parts Cleaning off the shelves for a new project.....

buyer pays shipping



1100

cases...both top and bottom $175

cylinders... probably needs boring $100

two oem heads $75 ea.

oem exhaust manifold $50

oem head pipe with custom water injection point $75

oem exhaust head pipe and chamber...powder coated black $150

oem crank...core or replace front bearing for good crank $30

stator with 6* timing advance $100

oem reeds...perfect condition...all three $60



1100 motor (short block)

complete with cases, crank, flywheel, coupler, coupler cover, cylinders, pistons, head, sparkplugs, starter and starter bendix.

I have not tore this motor down to check, but it came off a friends running ski. $800



all parts in used but great condition unless noted

pm me your number for texted pics.



all funding goes toward upcoming Spark powered SXR project

Thanks



Reno KTM

DirtTricks

Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection

Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels

Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)

On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thanks 2017 sponsors....Reno KTMDirtTricksReno / Tahoe Watercraft ConnectionHunt & Sons / VP Racing FuelsGarate Enterprises (The Powder Man)On the Mark Construction, Reno NV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) PhilthyPhil, RIDEH2O, thloug Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules