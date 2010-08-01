Cleaning off the shelves for a new project.....
buyer pays shipping

1100
cases...both top and bottom $175
cylinders... probably needs boring $100
two oem heads $75 ea.
oem exhaust manifold $50
oem head pipe with custom water injection point $75
oem exhaust head pipe and chamber...powder coated black $150
oem crank...core or replace front bearing for good crank $30
stator with 6* timing advance $100
oem reeds...perfect condition...all three $60

1100 motor (short block)
complete with cases, crank, flywheel, coupler, coupler cover, cylinders, pistons, head, sparkplugs, starter and starter bendix.
I have not tore this motor down to check, but it came off a friends running ski. $800

all parts in used but great condition unless noted
pm me your number for texted pics.

all funding goes toward upcoming Spark powered SXR project
Thanks