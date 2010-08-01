|
|
-
Top Dog
1100 motor parts
Cleaning off the shelves for a new project.....
buyer pays shipping
1100
cases...both top and bottom $175
cylinders... probably needs boring $100
two oem heads $75 ea.
oem exhaust manifold $50
oem head pipe with custom water injection point $75
oem exhaust head pipe and chamber...powder coated black $150
oem crank...core or replace front bearing for good crank $30
stator with 6* timing advance $100
oem reeds...perfect condition...all three $60
1100 motor (short block)
complete with cases, crank, flywheel, coupler, coupler cover, cylinders, pistons, head, sparkplugs, starter and starter bendix.
I have not tore this motor down to check, but it came off a friends running ski. $800
all parts in used but great condition unless noted
pm me your number for texted pics.
all funding goes toward upcoming Spark powered SXR project
Thanks
Thanks 2017 sponsors....
Reno KTM
DirtTricks
Reno / Tahoe Watercraft Connection
Hunt & Sons / VP Racing Fuels
Garate Enterprises (The Powder Man)
On the Mark Construction, Reno NV
