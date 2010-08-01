|
Super chicken motor question??
Don't know if this is the right place to ask.What motor swap can be put in a Kawasaki sx super chicken?? Can you fit a 1100??
Re: Super chicken motor question??
No 1100 unless you bubble the engine bay into the foot rest area
Best bet is a 701 or 760 yamaha or 750 or 800 kawasaki
