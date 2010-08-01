Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Super chicken motor question?? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 252 Super chicken motor question?? Don't know if this is the right place to ask.What motor swap can be put in a Kawasaki sx super chicken?? Can you fit a 1100?? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,182 Re: Super chicken motor question?? No 1100 unless you bubble the engine bay into the foot rest area



Best bet is a 701 or 760 yamaha or 750 or 800 kawasaki

