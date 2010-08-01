pxctoday

  Today, 01:42 PM #1
    DeMan686
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    252

    Super chicken motor question??

    Don't know if this is the right place to ask.What motor swap can be put in a Kawasaki sx super chicken?? Can you fit a 1100??
  Today, 01:59 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,182

    Re: Super chicken motor question??

    No 1100 unless you bubble the engine bay into the foot rest area

    Best bet is a 701 or 760 yamaha or 750 or 800 kawasaki
