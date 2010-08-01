Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 sxr #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,018 800 sxr Took my vertically challenged daughter with me to visit Chad and get his 800 SXR water ready. Since all my stands are currently used we had to use a low height cart to work on the SXR... Chad knows my daughter loves to work on skis with dad and she can fit her hands in tight spots under the hood. She was the prefect mechanic to employ for the tasks we had to tackle. We pulled his old, failing battery from the ski and purchased a new one. We also cleaned up the quick release cable system and better arranged the MSD water injection module.



This ski is a great performer and I was able to spend a good amount of time in the tray last summer. This SXR has a Kommander girdled head, Factory Dry Pipe, MSD water injection and a sweet Blowsion carbon ride plate.

