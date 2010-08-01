Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: KAWI 1100 ADA Girdled Head Help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2012 Location Guam Posts 326 KAWI 1100 ADA Girdled Head Help I'm Installing an ADA Girdled Head I bought used, and whenever I clock the outer cylinder bolts down they do not sit on the cases. If I try to get another turn on them they are overtorqued.



I can't find any instructions on installing the girdle kit, so any help will be appreciated. Also, are there supposed to be washers under the cylinders bolts?



Thanks



Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules