KAWI 1100 ADA Girdled Head Help
I'm Installing an ADA Girdled Head I bought used, and whenever I clock the outer cylinder bolts down they do not sit on the cases. If I try to get another turn on them they are overtorqued.
I can't find any instructions on installing the girdle kit, so any help will be appreciated. Also, are there supposed to be washers under the cylinders bolts?
Thanks
