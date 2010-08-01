I'm Installing an ADA Girdled Head I bought used, and whenever I clock the outer cylinder bolts down they do not sit on the cases. If I try to get another turn on them they are overtorqued.

I can't find any instructions on installing the girdle kit, so any help will be appreciated. Also, are there supposed to be washers under the cylinders bolts?

Thanks

Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk