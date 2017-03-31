Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008 ultra 250x help #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 188 2008 ultra 250x help It has 24 hours on it and won't start.

The fuse in the orange box is good.

I slide the key in and it doesn't beep all the time, just sometimes. When it does it beeps a ton of times saying the battery is dead(it's not dead, it's new, like just bought it new).

When the beeping finally stops you go to hit the start button and everything just shuts off.

After playing with it I think I narrowed down the issue to these two boxes but I can't find replacements anywhere for the life of me. I download all of the exploded views and diagrams for the ski and can't find them in there either for a reference or part number.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,385 Re: 2008 ultra 250x help Ok see the starter solenoid next to the battery,pull the black covers back & jump those terminals with a screwdriver & see if it turns over.....



