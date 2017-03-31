|
|
-
Frequent Poster
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2008 ultra 250x help
Ok see the starter solenoid next to the battery,pull the black covers back & jump those terminals with a screwdriver & see if it turns over.....
Make sure the battery terminals are tight,not screwdriver tight 10mm wrench tight.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules