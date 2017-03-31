pxctoday

  Today, 07:30 PM #1
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    Frequent Poster TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    188

    2008 ultra 250x help

    It has 24 hours on it and won't start.
    The fuse in the orange box is good.
    I slide the key in and it doesn't beep all the time, just sometimes. When it does it beeps a ton of times saying the battery is dead(it's not dead, it's new, like just bought it new).
    When the beeping finally stops you go to hit the start button and everything just shuts off.
    After playing with it I think I narrowed down the issue to these two boxes but I can't find replacements anywhere for the life of me. I download all of the exploded views and diagrams for the ski and can't find them in there either for a reference or part number.




    
  Today, 08:12 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,385

    Re: 2008 ultra 250x help

    Ok see the starter solenoid next to the battery,pull the black covers back & jump those terminals with a screwdriver & see if it turns over.....

    Make sure the battery terminals are tight,not screwdriver tight 10mm wrench tight.
