  Today, 05:43 PM
    Jim_ii
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Michigan
    3 Place Trailer Question

    Hello all,

    Looking for some input on tongue weight on my newly completed 3 place ski hauler.

    With the WB1 up front and 2 750 SXi Pros in the rear positions the tongue weight is pretty high. I'm guessing around 400 pounds. That's probably about 25% of the total weight of the trailer and skis.

    Question is should I move the axle forward to reduce tongue weight or just tow as is?

    I tow with a new Ran 1500 and the truck bumper barely moves when I hook up the trailer.

    Looking for thoughts. Thanks
    IMG_5972.jpg
  Today, 05:53 PM
    mase911j
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Re: 3 Place Trailer Question

    Yes, you need to move the axle forward.. your tongue weight should be between 10 and 12% of your total weight...

  Today, 05:54 PM
    mase911j
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Re: 3 Place Trailer Question

    And i cant tell, but if you have a hitch extension and your tongue weight is 400lbs, then im betting you are overloading your hitch... but again, only if that is an extended hitch (it looks like it is).

