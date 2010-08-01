Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 3 Place Trailer Question #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 405 3 Place Trailer Question Hello all,



Looking for some input on tongue weight on my newly completed 3 place ski hauler.



With the WB1 up front and 2 750 SXi Pros in the rear positions the tongue weight is pretty high. I'm guessing around 400 pounds. That's probably about 25% of the total weight of the trailer and skis.



Question is should I move the axle forward to reduce tongue weight or just tow as is?



I tow with a new Ran 1500 and the truck bumper barely moves when I hook up the trailer.



Looking for thoughts. Thanks

IMG_5972.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 33 Posts 56 Re: 3 Place Trailer Question Yes, you need to move the axle forward.. your tongue weight should be between 10 and 12% of your total weight...



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 33 Posts 56 Re: 3 Place Trailer Question And i cant tell, but if you have a hitch extension and your tongue weight is 400lbs, then im betting you are overloading your hitch... but again, only if that is an extended hitch (it looks like it is).



