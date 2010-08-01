UMI steering, Answer bars, lanyard, dual Rule 360gph bilges, finger throttle, MMF waterbox, single 38mm carb, Jetsport intake grate, brand new battery. Compression is 140/140
extras: shop dolly, OEM cover, driveshaft, 2 pumps (1 complete), pistons, flame arrestors, gaskets, OEM waterbox, new hood latches
Hull itself is about a 7.5-8 of 10. Not perfect but not a pile of **** either.
$1200 obo for everything - pops says I'm allotted 1 ski at the crib so that they don't stack up (he figured me out) while I'm on break back in FL.
Located in Puyallup, can meet within 15 miles.
