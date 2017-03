Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR I Body blackjacks #1 resident guru Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 40 Posts 825 SXR I Body blackjacks Selling my I40 Blackjack carbs , bought these off another member & decided to go a different route , Jetting - M-147.5 P-82.5 2.0 N/S silver spring ( unless my eyes are playing tricks on me ) . $350 firm shipped US only, PayPal as a gift or add %3





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by Mulefoot; Today at 05:24 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Erikbell714 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules