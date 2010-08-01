pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:04 PM #1
    HX RACER
    Join Date
    Feb 2010
    Location
    PSL Florida
    Age
    31
    Posts
    822

    WTB Umi steering for GP1200

    I'm looking for a umi Steering for non power valve GP1200. it should fit gp800 and Gp760 as well
  2. Today, 04:19 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: WTB Umi steering for GP1200

    fits blaster2 as well
  3. Today, 05:13 PM #3
    HX RACER
    Re: WTB Umi steering for GP1200

    Good to know, do you have one for sale?
