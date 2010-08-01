|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawasaki 300/440/550 Hull Needed
Hi,
I need a hull with either clean title or old registration card.
just need the hull, no motor or pump, electronics.
Preferably in the Eastern Penn area, however would be willing to drive to Maryland, NJ, NY, MD, CT
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Kawasaki 300/440/550 Hull Needed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules