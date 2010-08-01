Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98' GSXL 951, few questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location so cal Age 33 Posts 43 98' GSXL 951, few questions Well i just picked up a (new to me) 98 GSXL, & I'd like to do the fuel line replacement, I did search and came up with 8mm and 6mm (non-injection) but how many feet of each do i need?



is the stock intake grate best for mild chop?



why does the hours gauge read dashes - - - -?



what's the benefit of switching to dual ignition coil, what's involved in swapping in the flywheel cup, and is it worth it for a recreational ski?



and should I use the rubber exh/pipe boot (diaper mod) since it didn't come on the 98 951's?



thanks. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 138 Re: 98' GSXL 951, few questions length depends on if your still using the pet****, i would also suggest changing that as well. 20' is what i normally order when i redo them. Just get 1/4 black fuel line from auto store, usually gates brand, it will outlast any clear type. Get a box of stainless hose clamps(important to use hose clamps, not zips ties, STAINLESS!!)



stock intake grate is best, any toploader style will lose 2-3 mph, I race 951 xpl with stock intake grate.

dont bother with changing anything with the ignition it will not make it faster, Just make sure the grounds inside the ebox are clean.



YES on exhaust diaper, also make sure you always tighten the exhaust bolts, there is one above the stator, and next to front cylinder on the pipe going towards the back. They come loose all the time, and it can crack the manifold or cause a water leak, and a water leak on 951 squirts straight into the intake of the motor.



