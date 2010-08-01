pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:53 AM #1
    pwc enthusiast
    pwc enthusiast is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    so cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    43

    98' GSXL 951, few questions

    Well i just picked up a (new to me) 98 GSXL, & I'd like to do the fuel line replacement, I did search and came up with 8mm and 6mm (non-injection) but how many feet of each do i need?

    is the stock intake grate best for mild chop?

    why does the hours gauge read dashes - - - -?

    what's the benefit of switching to dual ignition coil, what's involved in swapping in the flywheel cup, and is it worth it for a recreational ski?

    and should I use the rubber exh/pipe boot (diaper mod) since it didn't come on the 98 951's?

    thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:23 AM #2
    Sev1n
    Sev1n is online now
    PWCToday Regular Sev1n's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Lake havasu
    Age
    24
    Posts
    138

    Re: 98' GSXL 951, few questions

    length depends on if your still using the pet****, i would also suggest changing that as well. 20' is what i normally order when i redo them. Just get 1/4 black fuel line from auto store, usually gates brand, it will outlast any clear type. Get a box of stainless hose clamps(important to use hose clamps, not zips ties, STAINLESS!!)

    stock intake grate is best, any toploader style will lose 2-3 mph, I race 951 xpl with stock intake grate.
    dont bother with changing anything with the ignition it will not make it faster, Just make sure the grounds inside the ebox are clean.

    YES on exhaust diaper, also make sure you always tighten the exhaust bolts, there is one above the stator, and next to front cylinder on the pipe going towards the back. They come loose all the time, and it can crack the manifold or cause a water leak, and a water leak on 951 squirts straight into the intake of the motor.

    Good luck!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 