Thread: Wanted: SBN44

  Today, 12:36 AM #1
    GRAF_CLE
    Wanted: SBN44

    Looking to buy an SBN44 for my 550, does anyone have one for sale?
  Today, 01:26 AM #2
    Sev1n
    Re: Wanted: SBN44

    https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-High-P...keywords=sbn44

    Almost cheaper to buy them new instead of buying one and then buying a $60 rebuild kit.
  Today, 01:28 AM #3
    GRAF_CLE
    Re: Wanted: SBN44

    Didn't think amazon had them for sale. Thanks
