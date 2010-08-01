Thread: Wanted: SBN44

|
|
-
Wanted: SBN44
Looking to buy an SBN44 for my 550, does anyone have one for sale?
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Wanted: SBN44
https://www.amazon.com/Mikuni-High-P...keywords=sbn44
Almost cheaper to buy them new instead of buying one and then buying a $60 rebuild kit.
-
Re: Wanted: SBN44
Didn't think amazon had them for sale. Thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules