Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Kawi 1100 engine/electronics, plus misc sxr parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Edmonton,Alberta Age 32 Posts 39 WTB: Kawi 1100 engine/electronics, plus misc sxr parts Looking to buy a 1100 for my new ski. I'm not looking for anything that needs work and I need the electronics as well.



Also need a sxr fuel tank, foam.



I'm in canada but will be in havasu/vegas/phoenix in a week.



Sent from my SM-G900W8 using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules