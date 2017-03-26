pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:08 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,694

    Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts

    ALL PRICES SHIPPED ARE TO CUSA ADDRESSES. OTHER ADDRESSES PM ME FOR A SHIPPING QUOTE!!
    Money talks, Dibbers walk!

    Rad Dudes X2 Surf Brace $160 SHIPPED



    Stainless Battery Box $50 SHIPPED



    SXR/Gen2 X2 1" extended plate with traction window $50 SHIPPED...an EXCELLENT stock class or mild limited plate





    BRAND NEW SBN44 on a 650 Westcoast intake with PJS throttle wheel, HP up-pull X2 throttle adapter, Motoine Racing soft spring, new carb to manifold gasket, hex hardware, jetted 2.0, 80g, 120p, 150m, ready to drop on you stock to limited 650 X2! $400 SHIPPED











    Skat Track 2nd gen SXR intake grate $175 SHIPPED



    Flame arrestor adapters and hardware for Mikuni i-series SXR/SXiPro carbs $40 SHIPPED



    Unlimited Japan steering knuckle for Kawi X-4, STX, 15F or Gen 2 X2 $100 SHIPPED







    BRAND NEW Skat Trak drop nozzle cable and Blowsion lever $125 SHIPPED



    BRAND NEW Westcoast exhaust manifold, 49mm bore plus correct gaskets and 2 sets hardware $250 SHIPPED











    NEW Bilge switch w cable $40 SHIPPED



    BRAND NEW X2 UMI steering with Hot Products bars, ODI 130mm ruffian grips, grey lanyard switch and grey Kawi finger throttle and button-head hardware $400 SHIPPED











    R&D Kawi 750/800 timing advance kit with plate, hardware and gasket $45 SHIPPED



    Other items I have for sale, pictures upon request:

    New JSS upgraded ignition coil with MSD ends and lockdowns, new nylon ebox joints + caps and other items that are for installing it $75 SHIPPED

    2004+ SXR stator, unmounted $100

    750/800 pickup coil and uncut leads (might have the 2 pin connector) $50 SHIPPED

    Skat Trak 140/C75 14/19 long nose impeller for a set back pump, excellent condition $175 SHIPPED

    2004+ SXR ebox with Advent T3 ignition, I believe it has the D23 Curveset $400 SHIPPED

    Speedmagic SE Japan Stainless body and mesh Flame Arrestors (2), $125 SHIPPED

    650/750 crankcase AND oil blockoffs $40 SHIPPED for BOTH

    FPP used billet strainer and an inline sediment filter for dry pipe or water injection $45 SHIPPED

    UNLIMITED Japan SXR Stainless hood latch and catch $60 SHIPPED

    Kommander built pump gas superstock 800 motor, Kommander girdled head 26cc domes, NOVI D-booster 48mm carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake, has never been run $4000 SHIPPED

    Newmiller built "My Little Sister" ported 800 motor with rechambered and milled head (95 octane w oem ignition) approx 14 hours with OEM intake and carbs, jetted for this motor with flame arrestor adapters and tall silver flame arrestors, T handles, Motoine Racing soft spring and a throttle wheel, set up as total loss to be used with 2004+ electrics. No exhaust manifold. IIRC this motor has a trued and welded Competitive crank $2000 SHIPPED
  Yesterday, 10:18 PM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is online now
    I dream skis Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    40
    Posts
    678

    Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts

    Very nice stuff!


  Yesterday, 10:43 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,694

    Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts

    Hey Mason! Hope all is well my friend!
  Yesterday, 10:44 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,694

    Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts

    SXR rideplate, battery box and bilge switch are pending payment.

    Thanks
