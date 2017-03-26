|
Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts
Rad Dudes X2 Surf Brace $160 SHIPPED
Stainless Battery Box $50 SHIPPED
SXR/Gen2 X2 1" extended plate with traction window $50 SHIPPED...an EXCELLENT stock class or mild limited plate
BRAND NEW SBN44 on a 650 Westcoast intake with PJS throttle wheel, HP up-pull X2 throttle adapter, Motoine Racing soft spring, new carb to manifold gasket, hex hardware, jetted 2.0, 80g, 120p, 150m, ready to drop on you stock to limited 650 X2! $400 SHIPPED
Skat Track 2nd gen SXR intake grate $175 SHIPPED
Flame arrestor adapters and hardware for Mikuni i-series SXR/SXiPro carbs $40 SHIPPED
Unlimited Japan steering knuckle for Kawi X-4, STX, 15F or Gen 2 X2 $100 SHIPPED
BRAND NEW Skat Trak drop nozzle cable and Blowsion lever $125 SHIPPED
BRAND NEW Westcoast exhaust manifold, 49mm bore plus correct gaskets and 2 sets hardware $250 SHIPPED
NEW Bilge switch w cable $40 SHIPPED
BRAND NEW X2 UMI steering with Hot Products bars, ODI 130mm ruffian grips, grey lanyard switch and grey Kawi finger throttle and button-head hardware $400 SHIPPED
R&D Kawi 750/800 timing advance kit with plate, hardware and gasket $45 SHIPPED
Other items I have for sale, pictures upon request:
New JSS upgraded ignition coil with MSD ends and lockdowns, new nylon ebox joints + caps and other items that are for installing it $75 SHIPPED
2004+ SXR stator, unmounted $100
750/800 pickup coil and uncut leads (might have the 2 pin connector) $50 SHIPPED
Skat Trak 140/C75 14/19 long nose impeller for a set back pump, excellent condition $175 SHIPPED
2004+ SXR ebox with Advent T3 ignition, I believe it has the D23 Curveset $400 SHIPPED
Speedmagic SE Japan Stainless body and mesh Flame Arrestors (2), $125 SHIPPED
650/750 crankcase AND oil blockoffs $40 SHIPPED for BOTH
FPP used billet strainer and an inline sediment filter for dry pipe or water injection $45 SHIPPED
UNLIMITED Japan SXR Stainless hood latch and catch $60 SHIPPED
Kommander built pump gas superstock 800 motor, Kommander girdled head 26cc domes, NOVI D-booster 48mm carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake, has never been run $4000 SHIPPED
Newmiller built "My Little Sister" ported 800 motor with rechambered and milled head (95 octane w oem ignition) approx 14 hours with OEM intake and carbs, jetted for this motor with flame arrestor adapters and tall silver flame arrestors, T handles, Motoine Racing soft spring and a throttle wheel, set up as total loss to be used with 2004+ electrics. No exhaust manifold. IIRC this motor has a trued and welded Competitive crank $2000 SHIPPED
SXR rideplate, battery box and bilge switch are pending payment.
