Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,694 Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts ALL PRICES SHIPPED ARE TO CUSA ADDRESSES. OTHER ADDRESSES PM ME FOR A SHIPPING QUOTE!!

Money talks, Dibbers walk!



Rad Dudes X2 Surf Brace $160 SHIPPED







Stainless Battery Box $50 SHIPPED







SXR/Gen2 X2 1" extended plate with traction window $50 SHIPPED...an EXCELLENT stock class or mild limited plate











BRAND NEW SBN44 on a 650 Westcoast intake with PJS throttle wheel, HP up-pull X2 throttle adapter, Motoine Racing soft spring, new carb to manifold gasket, hex hardware, jetted 2.0, 80g, 120p, 150m, ready to drop on you stock to limited 650 X2! $400 SHIPPED























Skat Track 2nd gen SXR intake grate $175 SHIPPED







Flame arrestor adapters and hardware for Mikuni i-series SXR/SXiPro carbs $40 SHIPPED







Unlimited Japan steering knuckle for Kawi X-4, STX, 15F or Gen 2 X2 $100 SHIPPED















BRAND NEW Skat Trak drop nozzle cable and Blowsion lever $125 SHIPPED







BRAND NEW Westcoast exhaust manifold, 49mm bore plus correct gaskets and 2 sets hardware $250 SHIPPED























NEW Bilge switch w cable $40 SHIPPED







BRAND NEW X2 UMI steering with Hot Products bars, ODI 130mm ruffian grips, grey lanyard switch and grey Kawi finger throttle and button-head hardware $400 SHIPPED























R&D Kawi 750/800 timing advance kit with plate, hardware and gasket $45 SHIPPED







Other items I have for sale, pictures upon request:



New JSS upgraded ignition coil with MSD ends and lockdowns, new nylon ebox joints + caps and other items that are for installing it $75 SHIPPED



2004+ SXR stator, unmounted $100



750/800 pickup coil and uncut leads (might have the 2 pin connector) $50 SHIPPED



Skat Trak 140/C75 14/19 long nose impeller for a set back pump, excellent condition $175 SHIPPED



2004+ SXR ebox with Advent T3 ignition, I believe it has the D23 Curveset $400 SHIPPED



Speedmagic SE Japan Stainless body and mesh Flame Arrestors (2), $125 SHIPPED



650/750 crankcase AND oil blockoffs $40 SHIPPED for BOTH



FPP used billet strainer and an inline sediment filter for dry pipe or water injection $45 SHIPPED



UNLIMITED Japan SXR Stainless hood latch and catch $60 SHIPPED



Kommander built pump gas superstock 800 motor, Kommander girdled head 26cc domes, NOVI D-booster 48mm carbs on a brand new Boyesen intake, has never been run $4000 SHIPPED



Newmiller built "My Little Sister" ported 800 motor with rechambered and milled head (95 octane w oem ignition) approx 14 hours with OEM intake and carbs, jetted for this motor with flame arrestor adapters and tall silver flame arrestors, T handles, Motoine Racing soft spring and a throttle wheel, set up as total loss to be used with 2004+ electrics. No exhaust manifold. IIRC this motor has a trued and welded Competitive crank $2000 SHIPPED Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 10:11 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 40 Posts 678 Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts Very nice stuff!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,694 Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts Hey Mason! Hope all is well my friend! .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,694 Re: Some very nice Kawasaki 650/750/800 X2/SXR Parts SXR rideplate, battery box and bilge switch are pending payment.



Thanks .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules