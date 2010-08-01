pxctoday

  Today, 09:07 PM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,749

    XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard

    Working on a 98 xl, new to customer, it was purchased from a yacht and used as a tender. It was maintained meticulously to say the least. No corrosion, rust, nothing. Elec. wires are clean, carbs spotless, fuel lines spotless as well.
    Battery is in good shape and holding a charge, turns ski over just fine.
    Problem is it will only start if primed. Will run seemingly fine if the throttle is held open enough for the engine to hit appr 4k rpm. It will not idle, and will die if the throttle is closed enough for the rpm to fall under 3k or so.
    Carbs are not the issue, went as far as replacing them with another set, exact same issue.
    CHecked fuel selector-fine.
    Bypassed entire fuel system by using a cup and some gas to draw fuel 12" from the carbs, same issue.
    Carbs are full of fuel when removed, so it is NOT having an issue getting gas to carbs.
    New gaskets were used btw.
    New BR8HS plugs
    Sooooo, WTH is the problem? Im not a yami guy, so not familiar with yami exclusive problems. It's almost as if there's a vacuum leak or it's an elec. problem(battery is good and cables are mint)
    Starting to thing the problem was why the primer was installed in the first place.

    How in the h3ll am I getting my a$$ handed to me by a simple non power valve 2 cylinder engine?
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:11 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,749

    Re: XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard

    Also, old plugs were dry and chocolate colored.
    Comp. is 150/160
    Forgot to mention, it WILL idle if you keep priming it after starting.
    Another thing I forgot is it it somehow popped when running and some flames made it back to the throttle blades
    So doubt it's electrical, could it be broken reeds or bad seals?
    Last edited by kcr357; Today at 09:18 PM.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:04 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,383

    Re: XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard

    I would check the reeds....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:13 PM #4
    cleetus
    cleetus is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    Halifax
    Posts
    1,104

    Re: XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard

    Easy to find out.. pull the carbs and reeds. broken reeds will cause the carb to not vacuum fuel.. how are your fuel lines?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
