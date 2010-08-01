Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,749 XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard Working on a 98 xl, new to customer, it was purchased from a yacht and used as a tender. It was maintained meticulously to say the least. No corrosion, rust, nothing. Elec. wires are clean, carbs spotless, fuel lines spotless as well.

Battery is in good shape and holding a charge, turns ski over just fine.

Problem is it will only start if primed. Will run seemingly fine if the throttle is held open enough for the engine to hit appr 4k rpm. It will not idle, and will die if the throttle is closed enough for the rpm to fall under 3k or so.

Carbs are not the issue, went as far as replacing them with another set, exact same issue.

CHecked fuel selector-fine.

Bypassed entire fuel system by using a cup and some gas to draw fuel 12" from the carbs, same issue.

Carbs are full of fuel when removed, so it is NOT having an issue getting gas to carbs.

New gaskets were used btw.

New BR8HS plugs

Sooooo, WTH is the problem? Im not a yami guy, so not familiar with yami exclusive problems. It's almost as if there's a vacuum leak or it's an elec. problem(battery is good and cables are mint)

Starting to thing the problem was why the primer was installed in the first place.



"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,749 Re: XL760 won't start, dies at low rpm. Mystery level-hard Also, old plugs were dry and chocolate colored.

Comp. is 150/160

Forgot to mention, it WILL idle if you keep priming it after starting.

Another thing I forgot is it it somehow popped when running and some flames made it back to the throttle blades

So doubt it's electrical, could it be broken reeds or bad seals?





