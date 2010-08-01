pxctoday

Thread: Crankseal brand

  Today, 07:36 PM #1
    Pbois334
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    43
    Posts
    257

    Crankseal brand

    What's everyone prefer to use for crank seals. Kawasaki oem are pricey just curious if Winderosa or SBT are good? Going to be doing a big pin and want to order some.
  Today, 07:41 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,691

    Re: Crankseal brand

    There are certain components that I will not go cheap on, and crank seals is one of them. OEM all the way. There is a reason why they last 20+ years
