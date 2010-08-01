pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:52 PM #1
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    33
    Posts
    3,094

    wtb kawasaki and superjet parts

    building a new ski needing some parts to complete the build

    650 pump and impeller 9/15 or close pitch. looking at the hooker impellers
    650sx intake grate deep scoop or top loader
    650sx ride plate, no finned or skegged plates
    550 engine mounts with bottom blocks x4
    550 bedplate
    650 quick turn plate and bolt
    750 small pin single 44 manifold
    sbn44 or 46
    650 exhaust manifold perferrably aftermarket or stock with diverter
    650 pipe preferrably a/m or factory pipe superjet mod chamber
    rear exhaust tube 2.5inch
    superjet roundnose waterbox stock is fine need 2.5in outlet
    kawi start stop switch
    finger throttle
    550 throttle cable
    550 steering cable
    hood strap
    dash bracket for ebox and hood strap hook
    feel free to pm if you have any of these items you are able to part with
    Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 06:58 PM.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 