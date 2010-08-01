Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: wtb kawasaki and superjet parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 33 Posts 3,094 wtb kawasaki and superjet parts building a new ski needing some parts to complete the build



650 pump and impeller 9/15 or close pitch. looking at the hooker impellers

650sx intake grate deep scoop or top loader

650sx ride plate, no finned or skegged plates

550 engine mounts with bottom blocks x4

550 bedplate

650 quick turn plate and bolt

750 small pin single 44 manifold

sbn44 or 46

650 exhaust manifold perferrably aftermarket or stock with diverter

650 pipe preferrably a/m or factory pipe superjet mod chamber

rear exhaust tube 2.5inch

superjet roundnose waterbox stock is fine need 2.5in outlet

kawi start stop switch

finger throttle

550 throttle cable

550 steering cable

hood strap

dash bracket for ebox and hood strap hook

feel free to pm if you have any of these items you are able to part with Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 06:58 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules