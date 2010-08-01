|
wtb kawasaki and superjet parts
building a new ski needing some parts to complete the build
650 pump and impeller 9/15 or close pitch. looking at the hooker impellers
650sx intake grate deep scoop or top loader
650sx ride plate, no finned or skegged plates
550 engine mounts with bottom blocks x4
550 bedplate
650 quick turn plate and bolt
750 small pin single 44 manifold
sbn44 or 46
650 exhaust manifold perferrably aftermarket or stock with diverter
650 pipe preferrably a/m or factory pipe superjet mod chamber
rear exhaust tube 2.5inch
superjet roundnose waterbox stock is fine need 2.5in outlet
kawi start stop switch
finger throttle
550 throttle cable
550 steering cable
hood strap
dash bracket for ebox and hood strap hook
feel free to pm if you have any of these items you are able to part with
