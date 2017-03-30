|
How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?
I don't have a GPS so all I can go by is the digital display on the ski. The highest I could get up to was 42 and that was floored.
I was gonna say 45 tops on a good day.
Ok so that's about normal then?
Yep they are pretty slow but it beats swimming.
Lol....fast enough for me was just wondering. I'm about comfort and dependability rather then speed.
Just bought it. Gave $2500 For ski and trailer. Ski only has 78.2 hours on it. Upgraded from this.
