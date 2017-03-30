pxctoday

  Today, 06:17 PM #1
    jash1178
    jash1178 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    23

    How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    I don't have a GPS so all I can go by is the digital display on the ski. The highest I could get up to was 42 and that was floored.

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:21 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,382

    Re: How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    I was gonna say 45 tops on a good day.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:23 PM #3
    jash1178
    jash1178 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    23

    Re: How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    Ok so that's about normal then?

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:27 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,382

    Re: How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    Yep they are pretty slow but it beats swimming.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:31 PM #5
    jash1178
    jash1178 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    23

    Re: How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    Lol....fast enough for me was just wondering. I'm about comfort and dependability rather then speed.

    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:32 PM #6
    jash1178
    jash1178 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jash1178's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    23

    Re: How fast is a 2005 VX110 Deluxe supposed to go?

    Just bought it. Gave $2500 For ski and trailer. Ski only has 78.2 hours on it. Upgraded from this.


    Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
