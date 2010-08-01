Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 fx ho rev limit? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location FL Posts 13 2006 fx ho rev limit? Kinda odd, did water test on (new to me) '06 fx ho couple days ago on freshwater, gps'd out 58mph, all good. Trailered home, salt water bay, first time out seems like rev limited to around 4500rpm, 45mph. No alarms or indicators or anything. Thought maybe 'learn mode' was on, played with remote for a few mins, learn mode not on, indicator shows correctly when on. Turned learn mode off, Rode around some more, 20 mins later or so, hit wot, went all the way open, normal top speed (58 or so mph). Wondering what I might consider, rev limiting going on or something? Thought also maybe something in impeller, leaves or something stuck, there is some junk where I launch. Or something goofy going on with learn mode etc.

Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules